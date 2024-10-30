Kate Middleton and Manisha Koirala Unite as Cancer Survivors: A Heartfelt Connection Through Shared Experiences

The one commonality that Kate Middleton and Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala share is that they both are cancer survivors. Both of them are cancer-free and recently Koirala revealed that she received a letter from the Princess of Wales. Manisha has recovered from stage IV ovarian cancer and is healthy now. After learning that Manisha is healthy and has resumed her work, Middleton shared a letter expressing her joy on the same. Reacting to Middleton’s letter, the “Heeramandi” actress said in a statement, “I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences. I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health.” “I want to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be, and I believe it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others,” she added.

Manisha has been quite vocal when it comes to cancer and has been actively involved in charitable causes related to deadly diseases to raise awareness on the same. Recently, the actress visited the London offices of the cancer charity Overcome, where she met cancer patients

Kate Middleton is now cancer-free and has finally resumed her royal duties. However, the type of cancer that the Princess of Wales suffered is still unknown. In a message shared, she wrote that the cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone. Kate was diagnosed with cancer in January when she underwent major abdominal surgery.

In the message she reads, ‘’As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz reunite for action thriller ‘Day Drinker’

Also Watch: