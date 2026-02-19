Megastar Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note on ‘thinking too much’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a contemplative post musing over the idea of “thinking too much” versus “not thinking at all.”

The cine icon hinted at a book that was recently sent to him. Without revealing details about the publication or its author, the thespian wrote on his blog: “Thinking too much , or not thinking becomes a case for the writing of the book sent to me ..with what intent I do not know ..(sic). Will ‘think’ about its reading .. and when there is material to be put out here shall ‘think’ about it… Love (sic),” he wrote.

The megastar on February 13 shared a contemplative note on his blog on the idea of excess and the lingering imprint of one’s early years, saying that the joy of limited means can never truly be replaced by abundance acquired later in life.

He reflected on how one’s upbringing and the years of growing up with less remain etched in memory, regardless of present success or prosperity.

“Where you grew up from, shall ever remain with you .. what you progressed from, shall ever remain with you .. elements of the past growing years can never be forgotten , and equating them with present times is a misnomer (sic),” Big B wrote.

“If you have lived with less .. excess now strikes an unbalanced balance .. you know what was then .. and to be surrounded now by the now , shall never allow you to be in comfort .. not the comfort of living style .. but the comfort of the less ..(sic)” added the octogenarian.

The 81-year-old star expressed that those who have lived with limited resources often find that excess in later years brings with it a certain imbalance.

“When you have just one .. having many now, in time, gives unpleasantness or a distance that creates disturbance .. comparing the two worlds shall ever produce this dichotomy (sic).” Sharing an example, the thespian said that the happiness of owning just one new pair of shoes in earlier days can never be matched by possessing countless pairs now.

“The utmost joy of that new pair of shoes, then , can never be balanced by the countless you may possess now… possession of something that was not affordable then, may give joy .. but it shall ever remain temporary .. how much excess will you carry till the end. (sic).”

