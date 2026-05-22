Michael Bay to Helm Film on Daring Operation Epic Fury Rescue in Iran

Director Michael Bay is busy with a new film about a major military operation. Michael, who previously helmed the 2016 military drama ‘13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’, is working on a film about the two pilots who were rescued from Iran during Operation Epic Fury this year.

Operation Epic Fury is a military action against Iran that President Trump approved starting in February 2026, reports ‘Variety’.

The director is working on the project with Universal Pictures. In April, a rescue mission took place to save two pilots from a downed US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle.

As per ‘Variety’, he will be working with writer Scott Gardenhour and producer Erwin Stoff, both of whom collaborated with him on “13 Hours.” Bay and Stoff will produce the film, while Gardenhour is adapting the script from Mitchell Zuckoff’s upcoming book about the incident, which is set to be published by HarperCollins in 2027.

Michael Bay has had a long history collaborating with the U.S. military in order to add realism to films like his ‘Transformers’ series, and ‘13 Hours’. (IANS)

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