Michael Jackson biopic set to stream online from August 10

The ‘King of Pop’ is finally set for its streaming journey. The musical biopic ‘Michael’, which follows Michael Jackson’s career, will be available for streaming on Starz, beginning on August 10, according to Variety.

Released on April 24, ‘Michael’ collected over USD 1 billion worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of 2026.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, ‘Michael’ follows Jackson’s rise to fame, further covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 band with his brothers in the 1960s to his ‘Bad’ tour in the late 1980s.

Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, portrays the lead role as the pop icon, while Juliano Valdi stepped in as younger Michael Jackson. Both of them made their film debuts with ‘Michael’.

Colman Domingo and Nia Long were seen as parents Joe and Katherine. The project was developed with the support of several members of Jackson’s family years after his death in 2009 at the age of 50, according to the outlet. (ANI)

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