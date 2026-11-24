Pop star Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on November 21, 2026. The couple confirmed the wedding on social media by sharing their first set of black-and-white photos, marking a new chapter in their relationship after nearly five years of dating.

In a joint Instagram post on November 22, Cyrus and Morando shared a series of wedding portraits captured by renowned photographer Jose Villa. The post featured the caption, "M + M (white heart emoticon) 11.21.26," confirming their wedding date.

She reshared the pictures in the Instagram Stories and added her song 'Let's Get Married' as the background music.

In the photographs, Cyrus is seen wearing a sleek, long-sleeved white gown with a structured bodice and a flowing train.

She completed her look with a classic updo, while Morando wore a dark suit and tie. One of the portraits shows the musician kissing Cyrus on the cheek as she smiles at the camera.

The couple's golden retriever, sporting a floral collar, also joined them for the photographs.

The wedding announcement garnered more than 6.9 million likes within hours of being shared. Several celebrities and friends congratulated the newlyweds in the comments.

Designer Donatella Versace wrote, "Congratulations my gorgeous girl!! You are both so incredibly beautiful together. Sending big hugs." (ANI)

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