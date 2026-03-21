Miley Cyrus sets record straight on claims of her parents feeding off her childhood stardom

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has spoken about her childhood stardom. The ‘Flowers’ singer, 33, recently reflected on her role as Miley Stewart on the popular series.

She opened up about how the role impacted her family’s life. She also set the record straight about claims that her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus, who starred alongside her as her onscreen dad Robby Ray Stewart, and Tish Cyrus, needed her fame to “survive or to be stable”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘Variety’, “My parents didn’t need me to be famous to survive or to be stable. What happens to a lot of these kids is their parents want it more than they do, or the kids become responsible for the entire income of the family. That was never my job. Every penny I ever made went into my bank account because my parents were good”.

Miley went on to share how her dad was there with her every step of the way during the show’s five-year run. She explained that her dressing room was connected to her dad’s and that her grandmother, Loretta “Mammie” Finley, stayed in the kitchen-turned-office in between them, managing her fan club.

She further mentioned, “My dad was on set every single day, so there was nothing that could happen that he wouldn’t know about. There was never a time where I was going to be alone in that dressing room”.

She also spoke about the fateful road that led to her getting the lead in Disney’s Hannah Montana, noting she was turned down for an initial audition when the network decided to go in a different direction after seeing Miley’s first taped audition. A year later, she was brought to Los Angeles to try again, in person, which is when she was offered the role. (IANS)

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