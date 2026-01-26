Mouni Roy alleges harassment at Karnal event, says she was traumatized

Mouni Roy has opened up about a shocking experience she faced during a recent event in Karnal, Haryana, which has left her traumatised. What was meant to be a memorable and fun moment for the actress and her fans quickly turned into a moment of being uncomfortable. The actress took to social media to call out the alleged harassment she faced.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mouni Roy wrote, “Had an event in Karnal last and I’m disgusted with the behaviour of the guests, especially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and I walked towards the stage, uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures.”

She further added, “Didn’t like it when I said sir please remove your hand. On Stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right in front making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gesture name calling I realized that and first politely gestured to them don’t do it to which they started throwing roses at me. Is when mid performance I walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance,” she wrote. Despite this, the behaviour did not stop. She noted with disappointment that “no family or organizers moved them from up front.”

“Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angel. When someone asked them to stop they abused them,” she added. I am humiliated, traumatized and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour. We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters sisters or any family members shame on you!”, Mouni Roy ended her note. (Agencies)

Also Read; Border 2 grand premiere: Varun Dhawan touches Sunny Deol’s feet, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul attend star-studded event