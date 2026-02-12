Mumbai court restrains CarryMinati over his roast of Karan Johar

On Monday, a Mumbai court restrained popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carryminati, from publishing or circulating any “objectionable or defamatory” content against filmmaker Karan Johar. Johar had earlier filed a defamation suit against the YouTuber and his associates after he uploaded a roast video on his channel titled Coffee with Jalan- which parodied the filmmaker and his show Koffee With Karan.

Karan, in his lawsuit, alleged that the video used abusive language targeting Bollywood, nepotism and him specifically.

On Monday, 9 February, Judge Pandurang Bhosale passed an ad-interim order against CarryMinati, stating, “Prima facie, it appears that Ajey Nagar and Deepak Char (manager of the CarryMinati channel) have made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against the plaintiff. These videos need to be taken down immediately. There should be an injunction against all those who circulate and re-circulate these videos on social media platforms. This is a fit case to pass ad-interim injunction orders against the defendants.” In his plea, Karan stated that CarryMinati, along with his manager Deepak Char, had made defamatory remarks against him. He further argued that the language used in the video was extremely abusive, warranting its immediate removal from public platforms.

For years, Karan Johar has been frequently subjected to trolls and online backlash over allegations that he promotes nepotism in Bollywood. In the past few years, the trolling has intensified, and Johar has been singled out as the face of Bollywood’s insider culture.

Johar had earlier objected to several comedians mocking him and his style of speaking online. However, this time, Johar decided to take the legal route against CarryMinati’s roast video about him. (Agencies)

Also Read: Ghooskhor Pandat controversy: FWICE demands pre-release screening; makers agree to change title