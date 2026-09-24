‘My mom was a big fan of yours’: Veteran actor Biswajit recalls SRK's first words to him on 'Main Hoon Na' set

Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee recently recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and shared an adorable story about the superstar's late mother, who was a "big fan" of his work. The actor met Shah Rukh on the sets of 'Main Hoon Na' and remembered how his films were once a topic of discussion in the Khan household.

Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Biswajit recalled visiting the sets of 'Main Hoon Na' at Film City. He said he knew director Farah Khan's father, Kamran Khan, who was also an actor and a friend of his, which led to Farah personally inviting him to the set.

"Farah Khan, the director. Her daddy was my friend, Kamran. Kamran and I also acted together," the actor said.

"So, when Farah was making the film, she took Shah Rukh in it. It was Main Hoon Na. The shooting of the film was going on in Film City, so I went there," he added.

Biswajit then spoke about how Farah introduced him to Shah Rukh. He said Farah asked him to sit for a while as she wanted to introduce him to the film's "hero".

"That was my first meeting with Shah Rukh. Farah told me, "I'll introduce you to my hero. Sit for a little while." Shah Rukh came onto the set, and then Farah introduced us. She said, "This is Bishwajit Dada." And Shah Rukh got so excited. He said, "Sir, sir, sir!"" he recalled.

Biswajit also shared Shah Rukh's first words to him were about his mother and her admiration for the veteran actor.

"His first dialogue, what he said, you know, was, "My mom was a great admirer of yours." And I asked, "Yes?" He said, "My mom was a big fan of yours. I used to watch your films. When I was younger, I used to talk to my mom about you. My mom used to tell me that you are more beautiful than me. So I used to fight with my mom. 'No, I am more beautiful!'" he recalled. (ANI)

Also Read: Vir Das to Bring ‘I Say We Run’ Tour to New York’s Iconic Radio City Music Hall in 2027