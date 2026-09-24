Vir Das to Bring ‘I Say We Run’ Tour to New York’s Iconic Radio City Music Hall in 2027

Stand-up comedian Vir Das is set to take his ongoing global comedy tour 'I Say We Run' to New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall on January 30, 2027, adding another landmark venue to his international journey.

With his upcoming performance at Radio City Music Hall, Das will add another legendary venue to his growing list of global milestones. The New York landmark has hosted generations of celebrated artists and remains one of the city's most recognised cultural venues, as per the press release.

The January 30 performance will be part of Das' ongoing international tour 'I Say We Run', which began at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. The tour is also scheduled to travel to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena next month before continuing its global run and reaching New York.

Speaking about the upcoming performance, Vir Das said in a statement, "Radio City Music Hall is one of those venues you grow up seeing and hearing about. To be able to walk onto that stage and perform my own comedy there is a pretty surreal feeling. I've been fortunate enough to perform at some incredible venues around the world, but every new room comes with its own sense of occasion. I can't wait to bring this tour to New York and experience Radio City with the audience."

The performance will mark one of the biggest venues Das has headlined so far in his international touring career. (ANI)

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