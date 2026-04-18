Namit Malhotra Calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Finest Actor of Our Generation’ for Ramayana

Producer Namit Malhotra reflected on his professional and personal bond with Ranbir Kapoor, recalling the time when they used to share meals to finally collaborating for the film ‘Ramayana’.

Taking to his X handle, Namit praised Ranbir’s “resilience” and talent while expressing his confidence in the actor’s performance as Lord Rama in the upcoming mythological film ‘Ramayana’.

Namot Malhotra wrote, “From watching our fathers share meals and laughter to now, four decades later, coming together to tell one of the greatest epics of all time. It’s been quite a journey. I have witnessed your journey closely. The highs, the setbacks, the quiet resilience, and the way you’ve stayed so grounded through it all, both on and off screen. There was never a doubt in my mind. There is no one better to portray Lord Rama.”

He also celebrated the actor’s inclusion in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026, calling it a well-deserved global recognition and the beginning of greater achievement in future.

“You are, without doubt, the finest actor of our generation. Being named among @TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026 feels absolutely deserving. It’s great to see the world finally take notice of you and your talent. This is just the beginning, my friend. More power to you,” concluded Namit Malhotra.

‘Ramayana’ is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema.

Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film revolves around the story of Rama, who is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It follows his journey as a prince of Ayodhya, his exile, and his battle with Ravana.

Besides Ranbir, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. (ANI)

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