Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Remembering the actor who became an internet icon through timeless performances

What do you do when words are not enough to describe a situation? For years, the internet has had a simple answer: find a Nana Patekar scene. Angry? There is a clip. Frustrated? There is another one. Completely done with someone? Uday Shetty has probably already said it for you.

Nana Patekar may no longer be with us, but almost immediately after news of his death broke, social media began doing what it has done with his work for years: sharing his most viral scenes as a tribute to the legendary actor.

The veteran actor died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

As fans mourned his passing, timelines across X, Instagram and Facebook filled with clips from his films. Old scenes resurfaced, familiar dialogues began trending again, and tribute edits highlighted performances that had become part of popular culture.

Fans also revisited Patekar's intense performances in films such as 'Krantiveer', 'Parinda' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan', reminding audiences that his legacy extended far beyond comedy.

One of his most enduring internet personas remains Uday Shetty from 'Welcome'.

Released in 2007, 'Welcome' showcased a very different side of Patekar. Known for intense and hard-hitting performances, he became the source of some of Bollywood's most recognisable comic moments.

Uday Shetty's expressions and dialogues, including "Control Uday, control" and "Control Majnu, control", continue to appear in memes and reels nearly two decades after the film's release.

Patekar's comic timing made those scenes especially memorable. His expressions, pauses and exaggerated seriousness turned ordinary reactions into endlessly reusable internet content.

A scene from 'Welcome' made in 2007 can be paired with an unrelated viral trend years later and still somehow work.

That is where Nana Patekar became more than an actor whose films were remembered. His performances became a kind of internet vocabulary.

Someone trying to control their anger? There is a Uday Shetty clip. Someone losing patience? Nana has a reaction for that. Someone facing an absurd situation? There is probably an old scene that fits. And 'Welcome' was only one part of that legacy. (ANI)

Also Read: Assamese film ‘Dipholu’ set for release on October 9