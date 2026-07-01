Naruto to nationwide fandom: How Anime became India's cultural bridge to Japan

In recent years, readers in India have increased in engaging with a wide range of manga genres, extending beyond traditionally dominant titles into slice-of-life and novels. Let's take a look at how anime and manga have made a soft power bridge between India and Japan.

Anime and manga transformed from a niche pastime into one of India's fastest-growing movements in recent years. The content, including compelling stories and unforgettable characters in both forms, has captivated the audience. In doing so, anime has become one of Japan's most effective soft-power exports, strengthening cultural ties between the two nations and creating a vibrant community that extends far beyond the screen. Ahead of Japan PM Sanae Takaichi's visit to India, let's take a look at the rise of anime and manga in the country.

'Anime' is a term for the Japanese style of animation. Basically animated shows and movies, which are full in colour, episodic and feature voice acting, soundtracks and sound effects. 'Manga' refers to Japanese comic books and graphic novels with compelling storylines. However, both have similar artistic styles.

What started as children's programming gradually evolved into a passionate fandom spanning teenagers and adults alike. The story of anime in India began quietly in the early 2000s with dubbed shows like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto and Pokémon airing on kids' channels. At the time, 'anime' was not even an industry standard; many simply assumed it was a colloquial term for Japanese cartoons. While the manga boom in India began around the Covid period, 2019-2020, which primarily has seen the rise. "Shonen" titles like One Piece, Naruto, and Attack on Titan dominate sales; Indian audiences are rapidly diversifying into genres like seinen and slice-of-life.

India's anime journey spans over two decades. Several Japanese shows became household names through television channels such as Cartoon Network, Hungama TV, Disney Channel, Animax, Nickelodeon, and Pogo. Classic anime that became popular in India are Shin Chan, Doraemon, Pokemon, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and Inazuma Eleven. With the boom of streaming platforms, several other shows have been showcased, such as Blue Lock, One Piece, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan, among others. (Agencies)

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