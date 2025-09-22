Navratri 2025: What each colour symbolises and how to wear them

1. Day 1 – Orange (Shailputri Devi) Orange is the colour of energy, enthusiasm, and new beginnings, making it ideal for the first day of Navratri when devotees worship Goddess Shailputri. Wearing orange outfits such as sarees, lehengas, or kurtas infused with golden accents helps set a vibrant tone for the celebrations, bringing warmth and positivity into the festivities.

2. Day 2 – White (Brahmacharini Devi)

White symbolises peace, purity, and devotion, perfectly aligning with the worship of Goddess Brahmacharini on Day 2. Dressing in crisp white sarees, salwar suits, or flowy dresses with silver jewellery adds a serene aura, encouraging spiritual growth and calmness during the rituals.

3. Day 3 – Red (Chandraghanta Devi)

Red stands for passion, love, and courage, reflecting the fierce energy of Goddess Chandraghanta. On this day, devotees embrace vibrant red attire, whether lehengas, anarkalis, or sarees, often styled with bold makeup and jewellery, making it one of the most striking colours to wear during Navratri festivities.

4. Day 4 – Royal Blue (Kushmanda Devi)

Royal blue is associated with prosperity, vitality, and strength, qualities linked to Goddess Kushmanda. Outfits in royal blue shades, sarees, fusion dresses, or Indo-western ensembles, carry a rich and modern charm, making this colour perfect for festive evenings filled with Garba and Dandiya.

5. Day 5 – Yellow (Skandamata Devi)

Yellow is the colour of joy, optimism, and radiance, which aligns beautifully with the nurturing nature of Goddess Skandamata. Wearing yellow kurtis, sarees, or lehengas with floral jewellery on this day not only brightens the celebration but also brings a cheerful and positive spirit into the home.

6. Day 6 – Green (Katyayani Devi)

Green represents growth, renewal, and harmony, symbolising the blessings of Goddess Katyayani for relationships and fertility. Green lehengas, embroidered sarees, or elegant dresses paired with kundan or gold jewellery enhance the festive aura, while also embodying prosperity and well-being.

7. Day 7 – Grey (Kalaratri Devi)

Grey, often associated with power and inner strength, mirrors the fearless energy of Goddess Kalaratri who removes negativity and darkness. Choosing metallic grey sarees, shimmery gowns, or Indo-western outfits combined with bold accessories allows devotees to channel resilience while making a strong festive style statement.

8. Day 8 & 9 – Purple & Peacock Green (Mahagauri & Siddhidatri Devi)

On Ashtami, purple is worn to symbolise devotion, luxury, and ambition, reflecting the grace of Goddess Mahagauri. For Navami, peacock green is preferred as it represents wisdom, balance, and fulfilment, linked to Goddess Siddhidatri. Together, these two days close Navratri with an aura of prosperity and spirituality, with devotees donning richly embroidered purple sarees or lehengas on Ashtami and shimmering peacock-green outfits on Navami to mark the grand finale. (Agencies)

