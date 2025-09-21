“People you work with matter more than a film’s success”: Netizens react to Deepika Padukone’s cryptic note

Actress Deepika Padukone made headlines after Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed her exit from the “Kalki AD 2898” sequel. On Saturday, DP penned a cryptic note on her official Instagram handle saying that, “People you work with matter more than the success of a film”.

Announcing that she has commenced the shoot for Shah Rukh Khan’s “King”, Deepika wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? (sic)” Deepika’s latest post is being seen as an indirect dig at the makers of “Kalki AD 2898”.

As soon as the post was up, netizens used the comment section to applaud Deepika for taking a stand for herself. One of the Instagram users wrote, “I’m so glad that u spoke up! I love you,” along with a red heart emoji. The second one penned, “Who was saying that deepika’s downfall has begun?” The third comment read, “it’s always the company”.

A cybercitizen shared, “Im so proud of you! Stand for yourself and never stop believing what u deserve! I love you”, followed by a red heart emoji. (IANS)

