Neil Patrick Harris says ‘older me has no complaints’ as he shares life with four dogs

Actor Neil Patrick Harris offered a glimpse into his life with his four dogs, sharing how his younger self could never have imagined that he would one day have four furry companions. Neil took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself sitting on his new battery-electric mid-size luxury crossover SUV with his furry friends and said that he never thought he could use the "frunk" of his car as a place to relax.

"Younger me would never have imagined that I'd one day have four dogs and use the engine compartment of my car (it seems to be called a "frunk") as a place to relax. But here we are, and older me has no complaints. Loving my family, and a fan of our new vehicle, the Lucid Gravity," Harris wrote as the caption. She added: "I first heard about Lucid when hosting the one-and-done, What's In The Box on Netflix, so I decided to buy one myself. I'm glad I did. So are Gidget, Bianca, Chunk, and Spike. X." (IANS)

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