Netflix Releases Trailer for Three-Part Matthew Perry Docuseries ‘The One About Matthew Perry’

Netflix has released the emotional trailer for 'The One About Matthew Perry', a three-part docuseries exploring the life, legacy and struggles of the late 'Friends' star. The series, directed by Mary Robertson, will premiere in full on the OTT platform on October 27.

Described by Maxine Productions as "the first in-depth, definitive documentary about the beloved 'Friends' star, told by some of the people who knew him best," the series features intimate testimonies from Perry's family and closest friends. Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, is among those interviewed in the documentary.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, she said, "It's taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life, to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction."

Bowick added, "Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was and the legacy he leaves behind."

The docuseries aims to present Perry beyond his best-known role as Chandler Bing, while also examining the battles he faced with drug and alcohol addiction. Its logline describes the project as a portrait of Perry as "generous, funny, vulnerable, larger than life" and focuses on "the honesty that became his greatest legacy."

Perry died in 2023 at the age of 54 after taking too much ketamine and drowning in his hot tub. 'The One About Matthew Perry' is directed by Robertson, known for 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV'. (ANI)

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