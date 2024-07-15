Nikhil Nagesh Bhat says he doesn’t portray violence as a part of bravado

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat has been garnering praise from all quarters for the portrayal of violence in his recently released movie ‘Kill’. Unlike ‘Animal’, the violence in his film is receiving appreciation for its thoughtful depiction rather than mere sensationalism.

Nikhil spoke with IANS and shared how the portrayal of violence was well thought out. “I’m not trying to make violence for someone’s greed or selfishness,” he said.

The director shared that in his narratives, those involved in violence endure significant pain, grief, and loss. Nikhil told IANS: “Violence, be it at the protagonist’s side or the antagonist’s side, you will end up feeling defeated.”

This perspective also resonated in his earlier film, ‘Apurva’, starring Tara Sutaria, where the female protagonist kills those who have abducted her. The director further mentioned, “I don’t portray violence in film as a part of bravado or through the lens of glorification. Violence has consequences, which are much more ghastly than the reasons for violence. I’m not trying to glamourize violence; rather, I don’t believe in attaching swag to violence.”

Nikhil may look at the on-screen violence through a certain lens. But, what about filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, who like to be a little indulgent while portraying violence on screen, case in point being ‘Pulp Fiction’ or ‘Kill Bill 1 and 2’, what is his opinion on filmmakers who like to take this route?

Talking about his biggest influences, Nikhil told IANS: “Not just Tarantino, I have a huge penchant for Shaolin films, Bruce Lee’s work, and Jackie Chan’s movies.” The story of ‘Kill’ had brewed in Nikhil’s mind for nearly two decades, a testament to his enduring passion for creativity. He continued, “Even while writing the script, casting, and taking a shot, all you need is patience. Only a lot of patience and hard work will get you the reward.” (IANS)

