Shah Rukh Khan is the 10th most handsome actor in the world

Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest star in the country. He has been a part of so many movies and made them iconic. He came as a complete outsider and is ruling the Bollywood industry. Today, there is no one who is better than him. People go crazy to get his one glimpse. They stand in front of his bungalow everyday for hours just to see if he comes out and waves at them. His movies have been the best gift for fans and we saw how he ruled 2023 with his performances. He began with “Pathaan” and it became a huge hit. Later, he returned with “Jawan” and it broke all records.

People were only talking about the hit performance of the film and could not stop praising Shah Rukh Khan. Well, “Pathaan” and “Jawan” were massive hits but that was not enough. He ended the year with another big hit, “Dunki”. SRK totally ruled 2023. We did not get his movie in 2024 but the man is still in the news. He knows how to stay relevant. We have all been in love with his handsome looks and he is just ageing back wards. He is one of the most handsome actors in the world and now there is a scientific which also says so. He is on the list of top 10 most handsome male actors based on a scientific study conducted by renowned celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva.

Shah Rukh Khan is on the 10th spot in this list. He is the only Indian actor to make the list and his score was 86.76 per cent. He is the most talked about star in Entertainment News. In this study, facial symmetry and perfection is evaluated using the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty. Dr Julian De Silva had a face-mapping software to check how closely various stars’ facial features correspond to the Golden Ratio.

The first in this list is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Lucien Laviscount is second and Paul Mescal is third. Robert Pattinson and Jack Lowden are in the fourth and fifth position. George Clooney is sixth and Nicholas Hoult is next in the list. In the eight position it is Charles Melton and ninth is Idris Elba.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in “King” with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan. (Agencies)

