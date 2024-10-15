Nithya Menen and Dhanush to Reunite in Upcoming Film 'Idli Kadai': A Collaboration After 'Thiruchitrambalam'!

It’s official! Nithya Menen and Dhanush are set to reunite on-screen for the upcoming film ‘Idli Kadai’. The duo, who were last seen together in the 2022 hit ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, will once again share the screen in Dhanush’s fourth directorial project.

Nithya Menen took to her Instagram account to confirm her role in ‘Idli Kadai’, as she shared a picture of herself with Dhanush. In the picture, Nithya is seen in a white T-shirt while Dhanush is wearing a yellow one, both smiling and holding glasses of tea. Along with the picture, she wrote, “New announcement #idlikadai (sic).” The announcement was met with excitement, with director BV Nandini Reddy commenting, “Cannot wait.”

Dhanush had earlier announced the film in September, as he shared a concept poster on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The poster depicted a small roadside shack under a starry sky with the caption, “#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya.”

Idli Kadai will feature music composed by GV Prakash, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna GK. The film is being produced under Dhanush’s banner Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures. While fans eagerly await the film’s release, the exact date has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, Nithya won the National Film for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Thiruchitrambalam, earlier this month. Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, is a family entertainer featuring Dhanush and Nithya Menon as best friends Thiru and Shobana. The film was released in 2022 and has been praised for its heartwarming story and performances. (ANI)

