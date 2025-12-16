No plans to pursue film direction: DiCaprio opens up on bond with Martin Scorsese

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has said he has no plans to pursue film direction, citing his admiration for legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and admitting he does not believe he could ever match the veteran director's cinematic brilliance, according to People.

DiCaprio made the remarks during a conversation with Scorsese at the A Year in TIME event held in New York City, where the two discussed their long-standing professional collaboration and creative process.

"Some people have asked me if I wanted to direct. I'm like, 'I would never want to direct. I could never do anything close to what Martin Scorsese does. Why would I do that?" DiCaprio, 51, said during the discussion, as quoted by People.

While ruling out directing, the Oscar-winning actor reflected on his journey as a performer and said he sometimes wished he had stepped back on earlier projects to observe the filmmaking process more closely.

"You play these characters, you try to get into the depths of their soul as much as you possibly can. And I would've loved to be much more of a voyeur ... to watch what you (Scorsese) do behind the camera," he said.

"If I look back on anything, I would've loved to have observed that process behind the camera a lot more,' he added, according to People.

The actor, who has worked with Scorsese on six films so far, also spoke about their distinctive collaboration, highlighting the extensive preparation that goes into their projects well before filming begins. (ANI)

Also Read: Christmas 2025: 7 unique festive traditions around the world