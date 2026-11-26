Imtiaz Ali is back with a new love story, but this time, the focus is on a marriage falling apart and three people caught in complicated relationships.

The trailer of his upcoming series 'O Saathi Re', starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, was unveiled on Tuesday. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on December 4.

The trailer introduces viewers to Roshni (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Karan (Avinash Tiwary), whose married life is going through a difficult phase. Things become more complicated when Roshni develops feelings for Pradyuman (Arjun Rampal). As the three find themselves caught in an emotional situation, the story looks at love, marriage, personal choices and the difficulty of letting go. While Karan continues to love Roshni, she finds herself trying to understand her feelings and what she wants from life. Pradyuman, meanwhile, brings a different perspective into her life. The series looks at whether love is about holding on to someone or allowing them to make their own choices.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays Roshni, spoke about portraying a woman trying to understand her own identity while dealing with her relationships.

As per a release, she said, She is a daughter, a wife and a sister, but beneath all of that is an individual with her own desires, contradictions and vulnerabilities.

What I loved about her was that she isn't perfect or easy to define.

Arjun Rampal, who plays Pradyuman, spoke about his character's place in Roshni's life and how he changes the dynamics of the story. He said, " Pradyuman brings a very different energy into Roshni's world.

He is confident, self-assured and sees her beyond the identities she has always been associated with." (ANI)

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