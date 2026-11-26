Indian mathematician and founder of Super 30, Anand Kumar, has received the prestigious ‘Special Achievement Award’ in Japan in recognition of his contribution to education and efforts to create opportunities for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The award was presented by Chairman and CEO of Japan’s leading business group, CGC Group, Atsuhiro Horiuchi, in recognition of Kumar’s contribution to education and his efforts to bring new opportunities to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

CGC Group is one of Japan’s major business groups, with 202 member companies and 5,083 stores. Its annual business turnover exceeds 5.72 trillion Japanese yen.

The citation accompanying the award recognises Kumar for providing free, high-quality education to economically disadvantaged young people through Super 30, opening new possibilities in their lives. It also notes that his educational initiatives and commitment to society have earned appreciation beyond India and inspired people around the world.

The citation makes special mention of Super Infinity, Kumar’s latest educational initiative. It describes the project as an effort to go beyond national borders and economic barriers, bringing the joy of mathematics and learning opportunities to children across the world. It also sees the initiative as a new source of hope for the future of education. Kumar started Super 30 in Patna in 2002, offering free coaching for IIT entrance examinations to talented students from underprivileged families.

He is now taking this vision forward through Super Infinity, which aims to make mathematics simpler, more engaging and enjoyable for children everywhere. (ANI)

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