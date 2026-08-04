‘Ohh My Dog’ receives warm welcome at Guwahati preview screening

For director Amit Rai, Ohh My Dog found a special kind of love in Guwahati-a city that is deeply woven into the heart of the film. As part of the film's nationwide audience preview tour ahead of its theatrical release on August 7, the family entertainer received an overwhelmingly warm response at a special screening in the city.

With a significant portion of Ohh My Dog filmed across Guwahati, the screening felt like a heartfelt homecoming. Audiences connected deeply with the film's emotional storytelling, its celebration of compassion, and its universal family appeal, reinforcing the makers' belief in the power of genuine audience word of mouth.

Speaking about the special screening, director Amit Rai said, "Guwahati isn't just a shooting location for us, it is an integral part of the soul of Ohh My Dog. We spent memorable days filming here, and the warmth, kindness and spirit of the people found their way into the film. Watching the audience in Guwahati laugh, smile and get emotional was incredibly fulfilling. Bringing the film back to the city before its release truly feels like coming home."

The Guwahati screening is part of an extensive nationwide audience outreach campaign that has already travelled through Indore, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, Patna and Kolkata, with upcoming stops including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Mumbai.

The release strategy echoes the successful audience-first approach adopted by acclaimed films such as The Lunchbox and Laapataa Ladies, where strong word of mouth helped build sustained theatrical momentum.

Produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, Ohh My Dog stars Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, and canine stars Oscar and Bruno, alongside over 250 dogs. The film arrives in cinemas on August 7, stated a press release.

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