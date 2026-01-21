Opening concert marks the start of Davos 2026, Jon Batiste performs

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has once again opened its doors for its annual meeting in Davos, bringing together delegates from across the globe and a wide range of sectors to discuss pressing global issues impacting the global economy.

The 56th Annual Meeting kick-started on a musical note on January 19. An opening concert was held at the Congress Hall. The concert mirrored this year's meeting theme, A Spirit of Dialogue, Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, observed in his welcoming remarks.

"Music knows no borders, it speaks no single language. A violin, a trumpet, a clarinet and a drum, they come together in perfect harmony, each unique, each essential, each voice making the whole more beautiful," Brende said.

After these welcoming remarks, the concert commenced with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra performing alongside acclaimed violinist Renaud Capucon. On a large LED screen behind the musicians, an AI-generated visual installation responded dynamically to their sounds, the brainchild of artist and technologist Ronen Tanchum.

One of the standout moments of the concert was a classic performance by Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste, energising the room and drawing participants to their feet to dance along. (ANI)

Also Read: Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir shares pictures from Nupur Sanon’s wedding