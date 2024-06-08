Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy all set to feature in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy is all set to reprise an iconic role in ‘Peaky Blinders’ film that will premiere on OTT platform Netflix. The update was shared on the streaming platform’s Twitter handle in a post that had Cillian sharing a message to the fans of “Peaky Blinders”. Cillian Murphy is back in “Peaky Blinders” spin-off film.

Netflix shared a picture of a draft placed on a table. The front page in the script of the upcoming crime-drama film read, “A Peaky Blinders Film…Written by Steven Knight…Starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby…Directed by Tom Harper…Netflix.”

It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of “Peaky Blinders”. This is one for the fans,” read the caption of the post.

Cillian essayed the role of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Shelby in the popular “Peaky Blinders” series. The period crime-drama show was set in Birmingham and followed the exploits of the “Peaky Blinders” crime gang in the aftermath of the First World War. The fictional gang depicted in “Peaky Blinders” is inspired by a real urban youth gang who were active in the city of Birmingham from the 1880s to the 1910s.

The series began airing from September 2013 and went up to the sixth season and made Cillian Murphy an overnight star. In January 2021, it was announced that the sixth series would be the last, followed by a spin-off film. The final installment of “Peaky Blinders” was released in 2022.

Cillian was last in playing American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” which released in 2023. Cillian won an Oscar and BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Awards) for his portrayal of the controversial scientist in the film. Cillian will be next seen in “Small Things Like These” and Danny Boyle’s apocalyptic horror - “28 Years Later”. (Agencies)

