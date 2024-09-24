Pakistani star Fawad Khan is all set to make a Bollywood comeback

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood after “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”. The handsome hunk of Pakistan Fawad has made females go weak in the knees with his charming aura. Earlier, there were reports that Fawad will be seen with Vaani Kapoor. But, as per reports, the actor will be seen in a theatrical project along with actor Ridhi Dogra.

Fawad and Ridhi will be cast in a romcom drama and the makers are yet to cast the supporting actors. The source said that the film is at a very nascent stage and the paperwork was only recently completed. If reports are to be believed then, Fawad and Ridhi have been cast as romantic interests and the name of the director who will direct the film is still kept under wraps. The source further said that the shoot of the untitled project is yet to take off as the actors are busy with other schedules. As per reports, the shoot of the film will begin by the end of this year and the makers plan to release the film by next year’s end or the beginning of 2026'. However, Ridhi and Fawad will not be shooting any scenes in India. The shoot schedules have been planned abroad and will be shot in several locations including New York (US) and London (UK). As the foreign locations match the theme of their romcom drama. In a chat with the entertainment news section of India Today, producer Nadeem Mandviwalla, who distributed the film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” in Pakistan, revealed that the movie is only releasing on in Punjab in India. “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is the remake of 1979 film “Maula Jatt”. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” has been scheduled for release in India on October 2. The film is a story about Maula Jatt who seeks revenge on Noori Natt, a feared warrior in the land of Punjab. But, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has stated that they will prevent the film from being screened in India. The film has been directed by Bilal Lashari and was originally released on October 13, 2022. As per reports, it made more than Rs 400 crore at the box office. The movie will only release in Punjab. (Agencies)

