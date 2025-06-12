‘Panchayat’ season 4 trailer is full of campaigns and chaos

The makers of “Panchayat” have unveiled the trailer of the fourth season of the show, which was earlier scheduled to drop on July 2, and also announced that it will now launch on June 24 on Prime Video.

The trailer for the latest season offers a glimpse into the war brewing between two spirited frontrunners Manju Devi and Kranti Devi.

Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, said: “Portraying Manju Devi has been deeply fulfilling, especially as she’s grown into one of the most loved and relatable characters on screen today. Across seasons, it’s been exciting to watch her journey from a hesitant pradhan to a confident voice in Phulera’s affairs.

As both camps race to outshine and out-scheme the other, Phulera transforms into a carnival of chaos. And while the smiles are wide and slogans louder, behind the scenes it’s all about planting whispers, questioning each other’s “values,” and throwing just enough shade to keep things spicy.

She added that with each chapter, Panchayat adds depth not only to village life but to every character’s evolution.

Neena concluded: “Season 4 brings unexpected twists—making the narrative all the more compelling. The trailer offers a peek, but trust me – what lies ahead is fun, feisty, and full of surprises.”

Jitendra Kumar, who plays Sachiv ji, shared: “Panchayat is a prime example of authentic storytelling that resonates across geographies, age groups, and viewing preferences. Its humour, charm, and grounded characters have turned it into a cultural phenomenon, and we are incredibly proud to bring yet another exciting season of this beloved series to audiences.”

He said that working with this team has always felt like a creative homecoming.

“This new season brings a fresh dose of humour, warmth, and chaos from Phulera. The trailer gives a fun peek into the new dynamics at play, and I’m truly looking forward to how audiences respond to the next phase of this beloved journey.”

Chandan Kumar, creator and writer of Panchayat Season 4, said that writing Panchayat has been a journey of deep discovery and gratitude.

“What makes this series special is how each season unfolds organically—building naturally on the one before it while still leaving room for the journey to continue. Our effort remains to keep the narrative fresh, by introducing new characters and dynamics, while ensuring it stays true to the emotional rhythm of Phulera.”

Chandan said that the story evolves in a way that feels both grounded and engaging.

“With Season 4, the world of Panchayat takes on richer dimensions—through its wholesome narrative and evolving character relationships. Collaborating with Prime Video and TVF has allowed this world to grow in meaningful ways, always with creativity at its core.”

Chandan added: “It’s been a joy to shape this universe, and I’m excited for audiences’ reaction when the series premieres on Prime Video on June 24.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

It stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. (IANS)

