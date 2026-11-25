The wait for another round of village politics, personal drama and comedy in Phulera is almost over.

Makers on Monday unveiled the official trailer of the fifth season of 'Panchayat', bringing back Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, among others, for a new chapter in the popular series. The trailer gives a glimpse of the changes in Phulera after the village gets a new Pradhan. While Pradhanji, played by Raghubir Yadav, tries to adjust to life after leaving the position, Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar) finds himself caught between his personal life, friendships and the changing political scene in the village. The new season will also see changes in Sachivji's relationship with Rinki, played by Sanvikaa. The trailer hints at a new twist in their love story, adding another layer to the drama in Phulera. (ANI)

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