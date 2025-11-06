Papon, Jackie Shroff remembers Assam's music legend Bhupen Hazarika

On Assamese music icon Bhupen Hazarika’s 14th death anniversary on Wednesday, singer-composer Papon paid tribute to the late legend, saying that as his centenary is celebrated this year, his music continues to echo in people’s hearts.

Papon took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of the late legend and wrote: “Remembering the enchanting voice of Assam, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary. As we celebrate his centenary year, his music echoes in our hearts … and may it continue to inspire generations to come.”

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has remembered Assamese music legend Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Jackie took to Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome picture of the Assamese music legend and added the song Dil Hoom Hoom Kare sung by the late legends Bhupen Hazarika and Lata Mangeshkar for the 1993 film “Rudaali”.

In the caption, Jackie wrote: "Remembering Bhupen Hazarika ji on his death anniversary.”

Bhupen Hazarika has been honoured with the National Film Award for Best Music Direction in 1975, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship. He was posthumously awarded both the Padma Vibhushan and the Bharat Ratna, in 2019.

His songs are marked by humanity and universal brotherhood. His songs have been translated into many languages, most notably in Bengali and Hindi.

Bhupen Hazarika’s songs, based on the themes of communal amity, universal justice and empathy, are especially popular among the people of Assam, West Bengal and Bangladesh. He is also acknowledged to have introduced the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema at the national level. (IANS)

Also Read: Complaint filed against Salman Khan over ‘misleading’ pan masala ad