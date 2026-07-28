‘People are still homeless’: Papon urges urgent support for Assam flood victims

Singer Papon has urged people across the country to come forward and support those affected by the devastating floods in Assam. In a video message on X, Papon said, "Hello everyone, hello India, hello world. I mean, I just wanted to bring to notice what's happening in Assam right now. The devastation that's happened because of the floods this year. It rains a lot here, there are floods, but you can't imagine the situation this time."

He expressed deep sadness over how the floods have deprived many people of their livelihoods.

"Villages are flooded, people are still homeless, hundreds of people are missing, people have lost their lives...so many animals have died. It's a bad situation, so please spread the word," Papon, who hails from Assam, appealed. "I request everyone in India and across the world to please, you know, look towards Assam. It's humanity, you know, we all must come together, whatever we can do, and we need to do it quick. We're all doing our bit here. If you want to help, please come forward," he added. (ANI)

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