JioHotstar launched in UK, Canada, Singapore with Interactive features

Indian streaming giant JioHotstar has expanded internationally, launching its OTT platform in the UK, Canada and Singapore.

According to Variety, the platform offers a catalog of more than 160,000 hours of entertainment across over 12 Asian languages, along with interactive features, personalized recommendations and new subscription options.

The expansion moves beyond a straightforward catalog rollout, introducing audiences in the three markets to a redesigned discovery and viewing experience built around personalization and real-time engagement, according to the company.

The service was previously available in the U.K., Canada and Singapore as Hotstar. JioHotstar arrives as an all-new app, carrying the content library and product experience of JioHotstar's India platform.

JioStar is also launching a slate of new original shows, including "Ali Baba Aur Chaalis Bhoot,""Prince of Mollywood,""Part Timers" and "The Court," along with blockbuster movie premieres throughout the year.

Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament and other cricket competitions JioStar owns the Indian rights for will not be part of the launch package, as per Variety.

Reality franchise "Bigg Boss" returns across six languages, and for the first time, viewers in Singapore, Canada and the U.K. can cast live votes throughout each edition. Viewers in Canada and the U.K. will also get access to a 24/7 live feed, while Canada will be able to watch "Bigg Boss Hindi" seven days ahead of its television broadcast. (ANI)

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