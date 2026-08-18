‘Pralay’: Ranveer Singh Begins Shooting as Kalyani Priyadarshan Makes Bollywood Debut

Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller 'Pralay' has officially commenced filming in Mumbai, with principal photography beginning on August 16, 2026, across live locations in and around the city. Directed by Jai Mehta, 'Pralay' is positioned as an ambitious survival drama set in a near-future Mumbai devastated by a deadly pandemic and a subsequent zombie outbreak. The film marks a major new project for Singh following the 'Dhurandhar' duology.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the start of principal photography, describing 'Pralay' as Ranveer Singh's "ambitious new survival spectacle".

In his post on X, Taran Adarsh wrote, "AFTER BLOCKBUSTER 'DHURANDHAR' DUOLOGY, RANVEER SINGH'S NEXT IS 'PRALAY' - SHOOTING BEGINS TODAY... #RanveerSingh's ambitious new survival spectacle, #Pralay, goes on floors today..."

Pralay is directed by Jai Mehta, whose credits include co-directing 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' with Hansal Mehta and directing 'Lootere'. The film is jointly backed by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal's True Story Films, and Singh's Maa Kasam Films. Kalyani Priyadarshan joins Singh in a pivotal role, marking her Bollywood debut. Priyadarshan is also identified as a lead alongside Ranveer Singh in the film. (ANI)

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