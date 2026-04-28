Preity Zinta Says No Woman Wants to Be a Trophy, Calls for Respect Beyond Labels

Actress Preity Zinta, who is currently riding high on the success of her team, the Punjab Kings’ success at the IPL, has spoken about how she doesn’t want to be tagged as a “trophy”.

Preity on Monday treated her fans and followers on X, formerly called Twitter, for a question and answer session titled “#pzchat”.

A user asked Preity if she had seen the “banger” tweet, which read: “There’s a reason why she hasn’t won a trophy cuz she is the trophy.”

To which, Preity sweetly replied: “Thank you that’s very sweet, but honestly speaking, no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophy’s are owned women are not ! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards and a women’s place is in your life & in your heart Filmy question ke liye filmy answer for you Ting!”

Another user then asked her: “What’s one thing that stood out about your characters to say yes to signing Vibe & Lahore 1947? #pzchat.”

Responding to the question, Preity said: “I always wanted to do a period film, that’s why I signed Lahore 1947, and of course, it’s with my one of my favourite directors, Raj Kumar Santoshi and Sunny (Deol) is always a pleasure to work with.”

The actress shared that the story is of love during the times of division.

“It’s a story of love in times of division & hate, which I liked,” said Preity. (IANS)

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