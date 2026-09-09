President Murmu to confer 72nd National Film Awards at Ekta Nagar on September 22

President Droupadi Murmu will be presenting the 72nd National Film Awards on September 22 at Gujarat's Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) - an event bringing together filmmakers, actors, technicians and other artists from across the country to celebrate outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for the year 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said on Tuesday.

'Article 370' will be honoured as the Best Feature Film. 'Bhangaar' has been adjudged the Best Non-Feature Film and 'Ram-Nami' was chosen as the Best Documentary by the Jury. Mammootty for 'Bramayugam' and Kartik Aaryan for 'Chandu Champion' have been announced as the Best Actor in a Leading Role award, while Yami Gautam will be honoured as Best Actress in a Leading Role for 'Article 370'. Randeep Hooda will receive the Best Debut Director award for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. The awards also recognise excellence in films across languages and forms, including Marathi, Santhali, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tulu and Garhwali, among others. Several films, including 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Amaran', 'Pushpa: The Rule Part-02', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Stree 2', will also receive honours in various categories. For the first time, a Santhali film will be honoured in the Non-Feature Film section of the National Film Awards.

In the Best Writing on Cinema category, Sanjeev Shrivastava has been announced as the Best Film Critic. The Best Book on Cinema award will be given to 'Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva matthu Rajakeeya' (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) written by Dr. Pradeep Kenchanuru and published by Mirror Pusthaka.

Instituted in 1954, the National Film Awards are the country's most prestigious honours for excellence in cinema. Over seven decades, the Awards have recognised outstanding creative and technical achievements across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema, while reflecting the rich linguistic, cultural and regional diversity of Indian filmmaking.

The 72nd National Film Awards celebrate this diversity across a wide range of languages, genres and cinematic forms. The ceremony at Ekta Nagar this year will bring together cinematic talent from across India and embody the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

In a major policy initiative, the Ministry said it has been decided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to hold the National Film Awards in various parts of the country, taking them beyond the National Capital. (ANI)

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