Prime Video expands its universe with new films, series ‘Paatal Lok 2’, ‘Bandish Bandits 2’

From the announcement of season 2 of ‘Paatal Lok’, and ‘Mirzapur 3’ to the return of ‘Bandish Bandits’, there are close to 70 series and movies scheduled to premiere on Prime Video over the next two years. Another interesting project announced by the streaming platform is Boman Irani’s ‘The Mehta Boys’, which is his directorial debut. It features Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles. They are joined by Shreya Chaudhary in a pivotal role.

The forthcoming lineup also includes a new movie titled ‘Be Happy’, led by Abhishek Bachchan. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, it also stars Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever.

The list features 40 original series and movies, and 29 films that will stream on the platform, all across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

The streamer is releasing a web series, including the highly awaited Indian version of the Russo brothers’ Citadel Universe, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and directed by Raj and DK, Karan Johar-backed ‘Daring Partners’, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s ‘Matka King’ starring Vijay Varma. New seasons of older franchises such as ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Panchayat’ and ‘Suzhal- The Vortex’ will be the other attractions. The original films that will be released on the platform include ‘Subedaar’, starring Anil Kapoor, and ‘Chhorii 2’, a sequel to the horror thriller that also launched on the service.

Theatrical films including Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Ashwatthama- The Saga Continues’, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’, Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’, and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’ will be available on Prime Video.

Take a look at the slate

Baaghi 4: Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’ will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The film will feature Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday’s debut web series, ‘Call Me Bae’, was also announced. It also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

Be Happy: Remo D’Souza’s next directorial venture, ‘Be Happy’ stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. ‘Be Happy’, produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza, is centred on a father’s unrelenting drive to satisfy his daughter’s dreams and experience genuine joy. D’Souza, Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Singh Deo, and Chirag Garg collaborated on the script. Along with Bachchan, the film’s ensemble cast includes Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johnny Lever.

Paatal Lok Season 2: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer ‘Paatal Lok Season 2’ is also announced. The show stars Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Gul Panag, Nagesh Kukunoor, Anurag Arora.

Sharing the first look from season 2, Prime Video wrote, “Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again, sending them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy.”

Bandish Bandits Season 2: Returning with promises of more musical magic and the nuanced romance between Tamanna and Radhe is the charming world of Bandish Bandits. It features Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chadha, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar.

Subedaar: Subedaar Arjun Singh (Anil Kapoor) navigates the difficulties of civilian life while navigating a tough relationship with his daughter and social unrest in this adrenaline-fueled, high-octane thriller. Once a national defender, he now has to fight domestic enemies to protect his family and house. With Anil Kapoor in the title character, Suresh Triveni is the director and Prajwal Chandrashekar and he co-wrote the screenplay.

Daldal: In the film, Bhumi Pednekar portrays Rita Ferreira, the recently appointed DCP of Mumbai, who must contend with a ruthless serial murderer. The remaining cast members of the project, which is helmed by Amrit Raj Gupta, have not yet been revealed. (IANS)

