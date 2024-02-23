Sonam Kapoor on father Anil Kapoor’s age-defying looks, ‘He doesn’t drink or smoke’

For Anil Kapoor, age is just a number. Anil is one of the finest and most good-looking actors in the Indian film industry. At the age of 67, the actor gives tough competition to young stars with his age-defying looks. Every second person wants to know the secret behind Anil’s look and how he manages to look nothing like his age. And recently, his daughter Sonam Kapoor gave a sneak peek into his father’s lifestyle.

Talking about his father, the “Delhi 6” actor went on to describe him as an extreme person who doesn’t drink or smoke. Speaking at the launch of Dr Shiv K Sarin’s book Own Your Body: A Doctor’s Life-saving Tips in New Delhi, Sonam talked about Anil and her two uncles, Boney and Sanjay,’s different lifestyles.

“My father is an extreme, he doesn’t drink, smoke or doesn’t do anything. Boney chachu loves the good life, he loves to eat, occasionally he likes to drink, and Sanjay chachu is a moderate one, in between. But they all are good looking healthy men.” She shared.

While chatting, Sonal also talked about her grandfather Surinder Kapoor’s look and how he looked young, ‘besides the white hair.’ Sonam also went on to share how her mother Sunita Kapoor is health conscious.

“Honestly, since I remember my mom started the first personal training gym in Mumbai. This was many many years ago,” she said, adding, “So it is my mother who has been very very healthy from the very beginning. Very health conscious. My dad would love to indulge sometimes but my mother kind of controls him like a very good Indian wife,” she added.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 film “Blind”, which didn’t get a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Meanwhile, Anil has delivered back-to-back hits. He was last seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal”. (Agencies)

