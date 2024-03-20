Kate Middleton spotted in public, onlookers say she was ‘happy and healthy’

Kate Middleton and her mysterious absence have sparked a lot of debate and wild conspiracy theories that refuse to die down. Amid the talks around the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts, she has been reportedly spotted outside her Windsor home. On Saturday, she was seen taking a stroll at her favourite farm shop, which is a mile away from her Adelaide Cottage home.

As per the UK newspaper The Sun, onlookers have said that Kate looked “happy, relaxed and healthy” during her farm visit. She was accompanied by her husband Prince William. “The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops,” a source told the outlet.

The couple were also spotted watching their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 taking part in the sports activities.

The outing comes after a lot of drama that emerged after the edited photo of Princess Kate Middleton and her three children was shared on the UK’s Mother’s Day. After the photoshopped incident, the curiosity around her well-being took the next step, with people continuously questioning where exactly Kate Middleton is.

After the palace released an edited photo, the Kensington Palace has not been considered as a trusted source anymore according to a leading photo agency.

“Like with anything, when you’re let down by a source, the bar is raised,” Phil Chetwynd, global news director of AFP, said on an episode of the BBC’s The Media Show. (Agencies)

