Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘going through hell’, reveals friend

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been going through a challenging time amid Kate’s cancer battle. While the couple has been living quite a low-key life away from the spotlight, recently a friend of theirs has shared how the couple has been doing.

William and Kate’s designer friend Amaia Arrieta, said in an interview with the Telegraph that the couple, are ‘’going through hell.’’

Arrieta, who loves designing for the couple’s three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — said, “Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look.”

She added, “I’m heartbroken at the moment. I think they are going through hell. I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.” Talking about dressing the royal children, the Spanish-born designer, who works with Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, the nanny of three children, said. “It’s often a very tight deadline. We would do anything for them...the children always look amazing in the end. Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look.” Earlier, William gave a brief health update of his wife during his visit to Tyne, England. “All doing well,” William told the two women, who asked about Kate’s health. On March 22, the 42-year-old Princess revealed that cancer had been detected in her body. In a video message, she said, “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She added, “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” Kate has since been undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment. (Agencies)

