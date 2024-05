England star Fran Kirby to leave Chelsea at end of season

LONDON: England forward Fran Kirby is to leave Chelsea at the end of season after nine years at the Women’s Super League club, she said on Saturday.

Kirby, who joined Chelsea in 2015, won the WSL title six times and the FA Cup on five occasions with the London side, scoring 107 goals in 192 appearances.

“To leave with the trophies that I have won, with the team mates I’ve played with – some of the world’s best players – it has been one of the biggest privileges of my life,” the 30-year-old Kirby said in a statement.

WSL champion Chelsea is second in the standings with 46 points from 19 games, six behind leader Manchester City which has played one more match. Agencies

