Priyanka Chaturvedi slams ‘Ramayana’ trailer for ‘misplaced casting, VFX, acting and bizarre costumes’

Priyanka Chaturvedi, the former Member of Rajya Sabha from Shiv Sena (UBT) has slammed the recently released trailer of the upcoming Indian epic ‘Ramayana’.

On Friday, she took to her X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note criticising the recently released trailer, which received mixed reactions.

She wrote, “Now I know why they kept the Ramayana promo under wraps, simply because it is hardly worth the hype they tried to create. Misplaced casting, vfx, acting, bizarre costumes and music which could have been better. The DD Ramayana will last generations clearly”.

The trailer of ‘Ramayana’ was unveiled during the wee hours on Thursday, and it showcases a heavily VFX driven narrative of the Indian epic. (IANS)

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