Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas on 7th wedding anniversary

Global icon and India’s Desi girl Priyanka Chopra, on the 2nd of December, marked 7 years of her wedding to star singer Nick Jonas.

Peecee, on the occasion of her 7th wedding anniversary, took to her social media account and, in resharing a post shared by Nick, shared where he called her his dream girl. The actress resharing the post captioned it as, “You are what dreams are made of.”

Earlier in the day. Nick had celebrated the special milestone and dropped a stunning photo of PeeCee lying on the beach against a beautiful backdrop on his social media account. He wrote, “7 years married to my dream girl (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a traditional Indian wedding ceremony in India on December 1, 2018. The two, on the same day, had got married as per the Christian traditions too in the presence of family and close friends. Nick and Priyanka embraced the next chapter of their life and welcomed their firstborn, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Not many know that Nick had first approached Priyanka on social media, requesting a meeting. The couple started texting quite often after that and soon formed a friendly rapport. In 2017, the two met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas expressed his feelings for PeeCee. At the Met Gala, the two made their primary public appearance as a couple, and in 2018, reports of Priyanka and Nick being romantically involved started surfacing over the internet.

Nick finally proposed to Priyanka for marriage on her birthday in July 2018, in London, and the actress immediately said yes. Recently, PeeCee flew to L.A. for a “quick minute” amidst her hectic work commitments to celebrate Thanksgiving with Nick, daughter Malti, mother Madhu Chopra, and the rest of her family.

The global star revealed what she is grateful for this year through a post on her social media. She wrote, “This Thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes. I’m so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier. (IANS)

