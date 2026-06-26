Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says ‘Obsession’ Proves Hollywood Barriers Are Falling as Ideas Trump Gatekeepers

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says the entertainment industry has become more accessible than ever, with ideas now carrying more weight than industry connections or traditional gatekeepers.

Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference, Chopra said the success of low-budget horror film Obsession shows how talent and creativity can break through in today’s digital age. “If you have an idea, shoot it, put it on YouTube, and it can become Obsession,” she said, adding that “ideas are your currency” in the current entertainment landscape.

Reflecting on her own journey, Priyanka said entering the film industry was far more difficult when she started out, especially because she came from a non-film background. Her parents were doctors, and she had no family connections in cinema. She noted that filmmaking once felt like a niche industry where aspiring artists had to struggle to find their place.

The actor also recalled being told early in her career that Indian cinema would never have the same global reach as Hollywood because it was not in English. But she believes the rise of streaming platforms and changing audience habits have transformed that perception. She pointed to the popularity of international titles such as Squid Game and Parasite as proof that language is no longer a major barrier for viewers worldwide.

Priyanka said this belief in global storytelling inspired her to start her own production company, aimed at helping emerging filmmakers and creators with strong ideas who may lack access or opportunities. She wants to use her platform to open doors for new voices in the industry.

Talking about her own career, Priyanka said she has enjoyed great variety in her Hindi-language work, collaborating with top filmmakers and actors across genres. However, she feels she has not yet explored the same range in her English-language projects. She described her “next reinvention” as bringing that same diversity and depth to her Hollywood career.

The actor, who has recently appeared in Citadel and Heads of State, also mentioned Varanasi, a new Telugu-language project that will reportedly be dubbed into nearly 200 languages.

Priyanka also opened up about how marriage and motherhood have changed her life and priorities. She said she is now far more selective about the work she takes on and how she spends her time. Unlike earlier in her career, she no longer takes on multiple projects a year or travels constantly, choosing instead to balance her professional life more carefully with family responsibilities. (ANI)

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