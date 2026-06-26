Kangana Ranaut marks Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas, calls Emergency an attack on Democracy

On the occasion of Samvidhaan Hatya Di was, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut paid tribute by reflecting on the Emergency period in India’s history.

She described it as an attack on democracy. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Queen’ actress posted a strong message highlighting the importance of safeguarding constitutional values and remembering the challenges faced during one of the country’s most controversial political chapters.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the making of her film ‘Emergency,’ she wrote, “Today, we pay homage to all those who steadfastly defended democratic values during one of the darkest chapters in India’s history, the Emergency. The Emergency was a direct assault on our Constitution. It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy.”

“I directed, acted and produced a film on this subject, as a filmmaker it was an extraordinary experience, do watch it on @netflix_in #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas.”

In the clip, Anupam Kher could be heard saying, “I’ m very excited to be working with Kangana as a director. I have worked with her a lot in this film.And I can say with confidence that she is one of the finest directors. Satish Kaushik mentioned, “She believes in details. She’s an actor’s director.” In the clip, the cast of the film, including Shreyas Talpade among others, praised Kangana’s direction skills. (IANS)

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