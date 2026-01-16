The Bluff trailer: Priyanka Chopra is brutal in this adrenaline-fueled revenge saga

Priyanka Chopra is a mother who doesn’t mess around when it comes to her daughter. A few days after the first look posters were out, the trailer for The Bluff, starring Priyanka and Karl Urban in lead roles, is out, and it’s thrilling, brutal, and all things entertaining.

The gritty new film is set in the Caribbean in the late 1800s and revolves around Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (played by Priyanka), an ex-pirate who’s attacked by a group of men. To save her daughter, she switches to her ruthless mode.

On Wednesday (Jan 14), Prime Video unveiled the trailer of The Bluff, which shows Priyanka in a full rowdy avatar. The epic two minute trailer starts with Priyanka with her daughter at a beach home when she sense danger. Putting her daughter in a safe spot, she gets on a fight with the attackers, and in the end, we saw her in a epic battle with captain Connor (Karl Urban).

Taking to Instagram to share the trailer, Priyanka captioned the post, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood. The Bluff is coming to Prime Video February 25.” The visuals introduce a darker, more brutal world, positioning the film as a gritty, R-rated pirate thriller.

“This only ends with the sand soaked in his blood or mine,” she says in the teaser. In the trailer, Priyanka appears as a battle-hardened pirate queen, marked by scars, blood-soaked combat, and high-intensity action sequences. Her character is shown navigating violent confrontations on the high seas, engaging in close-quarters combat, and commanding attention through controlled physicality and restrained performance. The tone signals a departure from traditional pirate narratives, leaning instead into survival, power struggles, and raw intensity. Directed and co-written by Frank E Flowers, Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Cordova, David Field, Pacharo Mzembe and Zack Morris. (Agencies)

