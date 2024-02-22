Rahul Gandhi targets Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan again, ‘They will be seen dancing and doing Balle Balle’

The Ram Mandir Pran Prathista was the talk of the town. It has been a month since this big event happened and there are still news about it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made sure this soulful event took place nicely. However, the opposite party leader, Rahul Gandhi has slammed PM Narendra Modi for avoiding the OBC to be a part of the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. He was speaking at the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra and highlighted how the backward class people and even the President of India was not present for the sacred ceremony.

In this speech, he targetted Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan attended the Ram Mandir Pran Prathista with son, Abhishek Bachchan but Aishwarya was not present. Rahul Gandhi questioned why there was not a single OBC face but there was Amitabh Bachchan, Narendra Modi.

He shared that people who constitute 73 per cent of the total population of the country were nowhere seen. Now, Rahul Gandhi has once again targetted Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan.

He said, “By inviting industrialists and Amitabh Bachchan to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Modi gave the message that the country’s 73 percentage of people has no importance.” They spoke in a separate rally about Aishwarya and Big B dancing.

He said, “Aishwarya will be seen dancing & Bachchan saab will do a Balle Balle.!” He further said that Modi ji is just filling the pockets of the rich people. Talking about Ram Mandir Pran Prathista, many Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit and others attended the ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others could not attend the ceremony. (Agencies)

