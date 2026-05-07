Ranbir Kapoor snaps at paparazzi during an outing with Alia Bhatt

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were mobbed by paparazzi during a recent family outing at a Mumbai screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, leading to a brief moment of tension. The couple had arrived on Tuesday evening to celebrate the film associated with Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

A viral video from the event shows the pair stepping out of their car only to be quickly surrounded by photographers, leaving little space to move. Ranbir, dressed in a teal polo shirt and beige trousers, appeared visibly frustrated for a moment as he addressed the crowd, asking if they all wanted photographs and urging them to maintain distance. Alia, dressed in an all-black outfit, stayed close as the situation unfolded.

In another clip, Ranbir is seen guiding the photographers and trying to create space so the couple could proceed safely. Some photographers were also heard asking others to step back, helping ease the situation. Eventually, the crowd settled, allowing the couple to move to a clearer spot and pose for photos more comfortably.

The incident sparked mixed reactions online. While many fans supported the actors, sympathising with their discomfort, others criticised them, calling them a “frustrated duo.”

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia are set to reunite in Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir will also appear in Ramayana, while Alia is preparing for her upcoming spy thriller Alpha. (Agencies)

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