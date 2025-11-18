Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone enjoy musical night with Aamir and MS Dhoni

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were recently seen enjoying a musical evening in Gujarat. The event turned star-studded as Aamir Khan and MS Dhoni were also present.

Singer Rakshita Suresh took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a series of photos and videos from the night. In one picture, she is seen hugging Deepika and posing with the couple. Another selfie shows her smiling with Aamir Khan, who wore a simple black kurta. She also posted a short video in which she is seen with former India cricket captain MS Dhoni.

Deepika looked elegant in a pink saree which she paired with an oversized pink coat and a bun decorated with gajra. Ranveer matched her style in a white bandhgala suit. Ranveer and Deepika recently celebrated their wedding anniversary on November 14. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Dua in September last year, revealed her face to the world during Diwali. Post Diwali, they shared a sweet Instagram post featuring photos of their baby girl.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, and will release in cinemas on December 5.

Deepika Padukone has two major films coming up. She will star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand, which also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has Atlee's AA22xA6, co-starring Allu Arjun. (ANI)

