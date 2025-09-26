Aamir Khan Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg: “A True Legend – His Voice, Music Touched Millions Across Generations”

Guwahati: The demise of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has paid a heartfelt tribute, joining the nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s most cherished voices.
In an emotional message shared on social media, Aamir Khan described Zubeen Grag as a True legend ,his voice,music touched millions of generations and his contribution to art and culture will forever remain unmatched.
Zubeen Garg, known for his versatility across Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and other languages, had earned a cult following for his music that blended tradition, rebellion, and deep emotional resonance.
Aamir’s tribute struck a chord with fans across the country, many expressing gratitude for the Bollywood icon’s words and remembering Zubeen as a “people’s artist” whose influence went far beyond regional boundaries.
As tributes continue to pour in, Aamir Khan’s message adds to the growing recognition of Zubeen Garg’s national legacy, one that lives on in every note, lyric, and heart he touched.