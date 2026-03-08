Ranveer Singh Embarks on a Darker Mission in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Trailer

The official trailer of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ (Dhurandhar 2) dropped on Saturday, offering audiences their first full look at the next chapter of director Aditya Dhar’s expanding spy thriller universe. Running 3 minutes and 25 seconds, the trailer signals a darker and more intense continuation of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s mission. Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who in the sequel is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The footage suggests that following the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, played in the first film by Akshaye Khanna, Hamza has risen to power in Lyari, Karachi, emerging as “Lyari ka Badshah.” The trailer also highlights the film’s ensemble cast, introducing high-tension confrontations between several key characters. Sanjay Dutt appears as the tough law enforcement officer SP Chaudhary Aslam, while R Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal. Action dominates the trailer’s pacing, with rapid-fire sequences of shootouts, covert meetings, and urban warfare. Much of the montage is set to a remixed version of the track ‘Ari Ari’ by Bombay Rockers, adding an energetic pulse to the visuals. The trailer concludes with a dramatic declaration from Ranveer Singh’s character, delivering a chilling dialogue that underscores the geopolitical tension at the heart of the story, “Ab Pakistan ka mustakbil, Hindustan tey karega.”

Soon after the trailer was released, fans chimed in the comments section and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film. “Hold on, I am watching peak,” one fan wrote. Another social media user commented, “This is going to be HUGE.” “SOLD , FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW,” another user wrote. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film will open during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, positioning it for a major box-office debut. (ANI)

